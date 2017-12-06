FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Insurance claims total $9B for California fires

 
Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on Northern California’s wildfire recovery efforts (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Officials say $9 billion in insurance claims have been filed following wildfires that ravaged Northern California two months ago.

That’s up from $3.3 billion in losses announced by the state in late October.

Other news
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stand together during a meeting with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Before adjourning for the August recess, the two leaders worked to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2024 for military activities of the Department of Defense. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues
United States fans cheer during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
U.S. Women’s World Cup tie vs. Netherlands draws combined audience of 7.93 million on Fox, Telemundo
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith holds out the football while running a drill during the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Geno Smith starts training camp as the QB in charge for Seahawks

Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones said Wednesday that the $9 billion includes residential, commercial and automobile losses.

The wildfires that ripped through Northern California were the deadliest in state history, killing 44 people.

Jones says people have filed claims about partial losses of more than 15,000 homes. He says the state has helped at least 2,000 people with insurance questions or disputes.

___

10 a.m.

The FBI is joining efforts to prevent fraud related to Northern California wildfire recovery efforts.

Nearly two dozen blazes ripped through the region in mid-October, destroying 8,800 structures and 245,000 acres of land. The FBI announced Wednesday it’s created a task force with state and local agencies to investigate potential fraud in the relief efforts.

State Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones is set to release an updated total of residential and commercial insurance claims Tuesday.

As of late October, property damage claims exceeded $3.3 billion.

The FBI’s San Francisco Division says the task force will utilize intelligence about fraud in other recent disasters, including hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico earlier this year.

The Northern California wildfires were the deadliest in state history, killing 44 people.