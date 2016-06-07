Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
85 face discipline over cheating at Ohio State vet school

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Eighty-five students are facing disciplinary action over a cheating conspiracy at Ohio State University’s nationally prominent veterinary school.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1tee6B0 ) reports an investigation began in February after university officials received claims that students at the College of Veterinary Medicine were sharing answers on online take-home tests.

University officials declined to name the courses involved or discuss specifics of the discipline because of student-privacy laws. Punishment for unauthorized collaboration ranges from a warning to dismissal from the school.

Some of the disciplined students are appealing their punishments to the provost’s office.

The Office of Academic Affairs is looking into other tests and quizzes at the veterinary school that use the same software as the tests on which the cheating was found. The college also changed some testing practices.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com