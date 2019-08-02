FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Report: UNLV refusing to release dental school audit results

 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A newspaper says the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, dental school is refusing to release results of an audit of a faculty member reusing single-use dental surgery instruments on multiple patients.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that university officials invoked attorney-client privilege to deny public records requests for communications with a law firm hired to investigate after Dr. Phillip Devore resigned in December 2017.

The school reported in March 2018 that 184 patients were notified they may have received reused temporary implant instruments called dental abutments that had been used on other patients.

Devore was university faculty group practice director. He denied any public health risk because he said he sterilized the abutments.

The Review-Journal says billing records show the investigation cost more than $350,000.