Pima County GOP files suit against sanctuary city initiative

 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pima County Republican Party has filed a lawsuit to try to keep the “sanctuary city” initiative off the November ballot.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the suit was filed Friday.

It challenges individual signatures and whether paid petition signature gatherers filled the forms out correctly.

The suit also argues the minimum number of required signatures was too low.

If the initiative is approved by voters, Tucson would become the state’s first “sanctuary city.”

The Pima County Recorder’s office on Monday certified more than 12,400 signatures, about 3,100 more than the minimum requirement needed to qualify for the election.

The initiative aims to add protections for people living in the U.S. illegally, including preventing Tucson police from asking about immigration status and prohibiting certain cooperation between city and federal agencies.

