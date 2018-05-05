FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Many state hospital, prison doctors without medical licenses

 
Share

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Several doctors at Larned and Osawatomie state hospitals and Kansas state prisons are working with special “institutional licenses” despite not having a full medical license, in part because the state has a severe shortage of psychiatrists, state officials said.

Nine of the 13 physicians at Larned and 10 of the 22 physicians at Osawatomie are currently on “institutional licenses,” according to Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services. And at the state’s prisons, one of nine medical doctors and four of nine doctors who specialize in psychiatric medicine have the limited licenses, according to Corizon Health, the state’s corrections health care contractor, The Kansas City Star reported .

The practice is not new and it is necessary because the state doesn’t have enough psychiatrists, said Tim Keck, secretary of the aging and disability services.

“The agency appreciates our institutionally licensed doctors,” Keck said in an emailed statement. “They are dedicated and they work hard every day to provide good care to our patients.”

Other news
Argentina's Romina Nunez, center, celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is presented the International Atomic Energy Agency's comprehensive report on Fukushima treated water release by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on July 4, 2023. Japan stepped up its alarm over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo's new security strategy calling for a major military buildup. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
Japan raises alarm over China’s military, its Russia ties and Taiwan tensions in new defense paper
A money exchange shop worker counts Chinese yuan banknotes in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Bolivia’s state-run bank, Banco Union, has started to carry out transactions using China’s currency, the yuan. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Bolivia is the latest South American nation to use China’s yuan for trade in challenge to the dollar

But Rick Cagan, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Kansas branch, said allowing institutional licenses at state facilities means Kansans who need the most help often are cared for by doctors who, at least on paper, are less qualified.

“I am concerned that the most acutely ill individuals are receiving treatment from physicians who do not meet the highest standards for practice,” Cagan said. “It’s counter-intuitive that those most seriously ill have access to physicians who are denied the ability to establish a community-based practice.”

Although the practice has occurred in Kansas and elsewhere for decades, Republican state Sen. Barbara Bollier, a retired physician from Mission Hills, said it might be time to discuss whether the practice should change.

“Why are we still doing this?” Bollier said. “That’s the biggest question. I don’t have an answer. ... If that is good enough for (state hospitals), why aren’t these same things in place for the entire population of the state? Why do we have different standards?”

None of the doctors practicing on institutional licenses has been sanctioned for violating standards of care, according to Kathleen Lippert, the executive director of the Kansas Board of Healing Arts.

Kansas and about 20 other states offer limited licenses to allow doctors who aren’t able to start a private practice to work in state mental institutions. After three years with institutional licenses, doctors also can practice at other public facilities like community mental health centers.

Kansas established the institutional medical license in 1969, when the nation began shifting away from long-term institutionalization for the mentally ill to community-based care. Larned and Osawatomie are the last state hospitals in Kansas and have about 300 beds between them.

Missouri, which employed a national-high 47 limited license physicians in its mental health program in 1990, has phased out the program.

Debra Walker, spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Mental Health, said its seven state mental institutions recruit psychiatrists by working closely with medical school residency and fellowship programs. The department also allows flexible work schedules so its psychiatrists can work outside the state system for additional income.

Walker said the department currently employs 34 psychiatrists and has 6.5 openings, a vacancy rate of about 16 percent.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com