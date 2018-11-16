FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Duke Energy warns some won’t have power until Sunday evening

 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Duke Energy says some of its Indiana power customers might not have service restored until Sunday evening following outages cause by an ice storm.

Duke released estimated restoration times Friday showing customers in Clarksville, Corydon and Madison might not have power until 6 p.m. Sunday. It says customers in Connersville and Seymour might not have power restored until late Saturday.

Duke’s web site showed more than 16,000 customers statewide without power as of mid-afternoon Friday. The utility says it has restored power to more than 150,000 customers since the ice storm hit Thursday morning. It says it has brought in more than 150 people from the Carolinas, bringing to more than 500 the number of employees working to restore service in Indiana.