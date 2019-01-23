FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

High court won’t review 2 Oklahoma death row cases

 
Share

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court will not review the sentences of two Oklahoma inmates who argue that people of color are more likely to be sentenced to death in Oklahoma when the victim is white.

The court on Monday declined without comment to review the separate cases of Julius Darius Jones and Tremane Wood, whose first name is spelled Termane in state court documents.

Jones was convicted of killing Paul Howell during a 1999 carjacking and Wood was convicted of killing Ronald Wimpf during a robbery. Both victims were white. Jones is black and Wood is biracial.

Attorneys cited a 2017 study that found nonwhites are more likely to be sentenced to death in Oklahoma when the victim is white.

Defense attorney Dale Baich told The Oklahoman more appeals are planned.