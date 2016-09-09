Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in chain reaction crash near NYC

SUFFERN, N.Y. (AP) — Police say at 17-year-old student at an Orthodox Jewish school was killed and another student was injured when they were hit by a car while standing near a driveway in one of New York City’s northern suburbs.

The accident happened late Wednesday as part of a chain reaction crash on U.S. Route 202 in the Rockland County village of Suffern.

Police say an off-duty police officer was attempting to pass another car when they collided, sending his car careening into the Yeshiva students who were waiting for a ride.

Marcos Tawil, of Argentina, was taken to a hospital where he died. Nineteen-year-old David Maldanado, of Monsey, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the accident.