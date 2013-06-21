Program gives Ark. dogs, prisoners a second chance

TUCKER, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has a number of dogs behind bars, but they’re not in the pound.

They’re part of a program called Paws in Prison that pairs pooches with prisoners for obedience training.

Arkansas Department of Correction spokeswoman Shea Wilson says some of the dogs in the program were at risk of being euthanized in animal shelters. Meanwhile, some of the inmates who train the dogs are serving life sentences.

Wilson says the program is about second chances for both the dogs and the inmates.

The program works with animal shelters and rescue groups across the state to set up obedience training with inmates before the dogs are adopted by people across the country.

Wilson says more than 200 dogs have gone through the program since it began in December 2011.