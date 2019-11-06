Today in Arizona History

PHOENIX (AP) — Sunday, Nov. 10

On this date in 1871, the first Homestead Entry filing in Arizona was made by Nathan Bowers.

On this date in 1905, public schools in Tucson were reported to be so crowded that two pupils were assigned to each seat.

On this date in 1923, 100 samples of bootleg liquor were seized by federal agents in Arizona. Government laboratory tests on the samples showed that all were poisonous.

On this date in 1993, Gov. Fife Symington, Phoenix Mayor Paul Johnson, former major-league catcher Joe Garagiola and several prominent businessmen gathered outside the America West Arena as Phoenix Suns president Jerry Colangelo outlined his plan to get a Major League Baseball franchise for Phoenix.

Monday, Nov. 11

On this date in 1851, Yuma Indians attacked Camp Independence at Yuma Crossing and sank Jaeger’s ferry. The half-starved garrison at the camp held out until December before withdrawing.

On this date in 1873, the telegraph line between Yuma and Prescott was completed.

On this date in 1897, four miners had a gun battle over mining claims near Prescott. Two were killed and two were wounded.

On this date in 1897, Anton Grossetta opened the Tucson Opera House.

On this date in 1898, the first motion picture was shown in Tucson. It was the 14-round Fitzsimmons-Corbett fight and was shown at the Tucson Opera House.

On this date in 1909, men in Arizona and New Mexico stole so many horses from the Navajo Reservation that the agency superintendent designed a new tribal brand.

On this date in 1919, special agents from the Department of Justice opened a drive on Globe’s moonshining industry. They issued 115 warrants and seized 10,000 gallons (37,853 liters) of moonshine.

On this date in 1926, an attempt by train robbers to cause a head-on collision between the Golden State Limited and the Sunset Express on the Southern Pacific line near Gila Bend was foiled by an alert engineer.

On this date in 1930, the Arizona Republican newspaper changed its name to the Arizona Republic.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

On this date in 1859, a flock of 46,000 sheep was driven through Tucson, headed for California.

On this date in 1868, Lt. Joseph C. Ives, topographical engineer and early explorer of the Colorado River, died.

On this date in 1923, the cornerstone of the Mormon Temple at Mesa was laid.

On this date in 1930, Don Lorenzo Hubbell, pioneer Indian trader at Ganado, Coconino County sheriff and member of the 17th Territorial Legislature and the 1st State Senate, died.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

On this date in 1903, the Arizona Banker’s Association was organized in Phoenix.

On this date in 1913, the townspeople of Mesa assisted officers in the search for the killers of the Mesa Town Marshal Henry S. Peterson. The manhunt ended successfully at Date Creek.

On this date in 1929, Gov. John C. Phillips prevented eastern scientists from excavating footprints of dinosaurs found in the rocks on the Navajo Reservation for removal to eastern museums.

Thursday, Nov. 14

On this date in 1891, Gov. Nathan O. Murphy made his annual report to Washington in which he recommended that all Indian reservations — with the possible exception of the Navajo lands — be turned over to white men for sale and settlement.

On this date in 1931, Tucson, the “Sunshine City,” awoke to a thick, morning fog.

Friday, Nov. 15

On this date in 1885, Phelps-Dodge partners bought up competing mining claims in Bisbee, creating the Copper Queen Consolidated Mining Company.

On this date in 1915, burglars robbed the Modern Store in Nogales, making off with a great amount of clothing, including 72 silk petticoats and 10 Union suits.

On this date in 1934, 50 Tucson women organized and made plans to establish the state’s first birth control clinic.

On this date in 1985, after years of planning and construction, the first water from the Colorado River was delivered to the Phoenix area by the Central Arizona Project.

Saturday, Nov. 16

On this date in 1893, the order of the Grand Commandery of Knights Templar was organized in Phoenix.

On this date in 1894, Frank Cullen Brophy, banker, rancher and corporation executive, was born in Bisbee.

On this date in 1923, instruction on the theory of evolution at the University of Arizona created controversy in Tucson.

On this date in 1929, nine cases of spinal meningitis were reported in Arizona during the week ending Nov. 16. Five cases were in Miami and two each in Tucson and Casa Grande.