AP investigation into officer sex misconduct, by the numbers

By The Associated Press
 
Here is a by-the-numbers look at the findings of an Associated Press investigation into sexual assault and sex-related misconduct by law enforcement officers, using state officer discipline records from 2009 through 2014. While the AP’s review is the most comprehensive available, the numbers are an undercount because some states did not provide information, and even among those that did, some reported no officers removed for sexual misdeeds even though cases were identified via official records and news stories.

State records examined involve state and local police, sheriff’s officials, prison guards and school resource officers. No federal officers are included. The U.S. Justice Department defines sexual assault as any type of sexual contact that occurs without explicit consent, including intercourse, sodomy, child molestation, incest, fondling and attempted rape.

—990, the total number of officers who lost their law enforcement licenses because of sexual assault or other sex-related allegations.

—549, the subset of officers who were decertified on allegations of rape, child molestation and other acts meeting the DOJ definition of sexual assault.

—441, the subset of officers who lost their licenses for other sex crimes or sex-related misconduct, such as possessing child pornography (a federal crime); sexting; propositioning people in exchange for ignoring violations of the law.

—310, the number of officers with victims younger than 18. These include school resource officers or those working in police youth programs.

—154, the number of officers whose victims were jail or prison inmates. (Cases include forced sex and allegedly consensual sex among inmates and guards, though even that is prohibited and in some states illegal.)

—44, the number of states that have a process for revoking an officer’s license for misconduct, known as decertification.

—7, the number of states and the District of Columbia that said they do not decertify officers.

—3, the number of states that provided no information to the AP.