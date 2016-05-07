Police: Report of shots fired at University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — University of Missouri police are seeking a suspect after two shots were fired on the campus in Columbia, Missouri.

Major Brian Weimer said officers were trying to determine the nature of an “incident” on campus Friday night, but he gave no further details.

A notice posted on the university’s website says no injuries were reported and “there is no indication of a current threat to campus.”

Police are seeking a suspect described as a black male with dreadlocks, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 160 pounds. Police say he was wearing a white shirt and was last seen driving a white, four-door vehicle.