Submarine builder to hire thousands as production ramps up

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Submarine builder to hire thousands as production ramps up

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT
 
Share

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Defense contractor General Dynamics Electric Boat will need to hire thousands more employees over the next decade as it ramps up submarine production, the company’s president said Monday.

Electric Boat President Kevin Graney met with elected officials in Connecticut and Rhode Island for an annual legislative update. The company’s headquarters is in Groton, Connecticut, and its manufacturing facility is in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

At the Warwick, Rhode Island, meeting, Graney said the company currently has nearly 17,000 employees, of which 70% are based in Connecticut — a level of employment not seen since 1993. Electric Boat will need about 20,000 employees around 2030 to build two classes of submarines. That will require hiring about 18,000 people to increase the headcount and account for attrition, he added.

Electric Boat currently builds Virginia-class fast-attack submarines under a teaming agreement with Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia. The U.S. Navy awarded the largest shipbuilding contract in its history in December, ordering nine more attack submarines for a total of $22.2 billion.

Other news
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, front right, works to the basket against Washington Mystics' Cyesha Goree, back right, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits majors-best 39th HR before leaving game in Angels’ 4-1 loss to Blue Jays
New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with Francisco Alvarez (4) and Brett Baty (22) after Alonso hit a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Pete Alonso homers twice to help the Mets beat the Nationals 5-1

Electric Boat is the prime contractor for a new class of ballistic-missile submarines, the Columbia class. Construction is expected to begin on the first ship, out of 12, in October.

With both submarine classes under construction, it will be a level of submarine production not seen since the Cold War, Graney said.

As the company has grown in recent years, some attack submarines have been delivered to the Navy late and there was a welding issue in 2018 with a subcontractor.

Electric Boat is focused on the training of new employees and supervisors to emphasize the company’s culture, and reaching out to the growing supplier base to ensure quality, Graney said. Because it will be challenging to hire the number of employees the company needs, with the right mindset and attention to detail for the work, it is doing more outreach to schools to get students interested in shipbuilding, beginning in elementary school, he added.

“It is a generational challenge when you think about what we are all doing,” he said after the meeting. “We’re pushing this enterprise faster than it has been pushed in 40 years. And so it is absolutely the challenge of a lifetime for anybody who’s really involved with these programs.”

Graney seemed confident in Electric Boat’s ability to meet the challenge, saying that “failure is not an option.”

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, who attended the meeting, promised to continue helping Electric Boat find the talent it needs, using the state’s job training programs and partnerships with local schools. Rhode Island Democratic U.S. Reps. Jim Langevin and David Cicilline said they’d continue advocating for submarine funding in Congress.

“We never want to send our warfighters to a fair fight,” Langevin said. “We want to make sure they absolutely have every advantage.”

Graney said submarine programs are well-supported in Congress, receiving more than $11 billion in federal funding both in fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020.