Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Wyoming delegation welcomes withdrawal from Paris pact

 
Share

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s Republican congressional delegation is applauding President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement.

Sen. Mike Enzi says the Obama administration’s decision to join the agreement without any consultation from Congress was disingenuous and irresponsible.

Enzi says the agreement demanded too much from America while letting others, such as China and India, off the hook for years.

Sen. John Barrasso says the pact set unworkable targets that put America at a competitive disadvantage and would have raised energy costs for working families.

Rep. Liz Cheney says the agreement imposed emissions standards that would have devastated America’s fossil fuel industry with no measurable impact on the climate. She says it was based on flawed science and was designed to kill the U.S. coal industry.