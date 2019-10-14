The Latest: Maryland police officer dies after being shot

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The Latest on a Maryland police officer who was shot (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Police in Maryland say an officer who was shot while responding to a report of a disorderly person has died.

Acting Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones told news reporters Monday that Officer Thomas J. Bomba had died after undergoing hospital treatment.

FILE - A makeshift memorial to Katherine Janness is seen at the entrance to Piedmont Park, Aug. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. Atlanta police renewed calls Friday, July 28, 2023, for the public's help to try to solve the gruesome stabbing death of the woman who was walking her dog at a popular park two years earlier, a killing that stoked fear across the city. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)
2 years after a woman and her dog were slain in an Atlanta park, police renew calls for public help
Claims of roadside workers being given fentanyl-laced water by strangers are without merit
Park guests stroll past the statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Friday, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney is asking a Florida judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees to Disney World's governing district. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit against Disney’s efforts to neutralize governing district takeover

Bomba had reported Monday morning that he encountered “disorderly subjects” at a parking garage. Jones said that when fellow officers arrived, they found Bomba suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jones said the case is being investigated as a homicide, but he also said there is no indication there is an “ongoing threat to public safety.

___

10:30 a.m.

A police officer in Maryland has been shot while responding to a call about a disorderly person in a parking garage.

Montgomery County Police tweeted Monday morning that the officer was shot in Silver Spring shortly before 9 a.m.

Police said the injured officer called out for help on the radio, and was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Chief spokesman Pete Piringer told WUSA-TV that one person was airlifted to a hospital.