FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

SoftBank CEO decries journalist’s death, defends Saudi fund

By YURI KAGEYAMA
 
Share

TOKYO (AP) — SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son denounced Monday the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but defended the Japanese technology giant’s investment fund, which includes Saudi money, as work that needs to be finished.

Speaking at an earnings news conference, Son called the death an attack on “a precious life but also on journalism and the freedom of speech.”

Son is partnering with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and about half of his $100 billion Vision Fund, established in 2016, comes from the kingdom. The fund has been investing in various companies, solar projects and artificial intelligence.

Khashoggi, a 59-year-old columnist for The Washington Post, was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Turkey on Oct. 2, although details are still unclear.

Other news
FILE- Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the city's new government in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022. Hong Kong government on Friday, July 28, 2023, called on the United States to invite its city leader to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, after reports that Washington would bar the top official from the major economic summit — a move likely to intensify China-U.S. tensions.(Selim Chtayti/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Hong Kong’s leader may be barred from a key economic summit. The city says that breaks conventions
FILE - The logo of French luxury group Kering is pictured in Paris, France, on Sept. 15, 2017. French luxury conglomerate Kering has reached a cash deal to purchase a 30% stake in Italian fashion house Valentino for 1.7 billion euros from a Qatari investment firm. Under the deal announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, Kering has the option to buy 100% of Valentino no later than 2028. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
French luxury group Kering to buy 30% stake in Valentino for 1.7 billion euros cash
File - Sudanese refugees who fled the conflict in Sudan gather Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Zabout refugee Camp in Goz Beida, Chad. Some 260,000 people have fled Darfur into neighboring Chad after RSF fighters and allied Arab militias stormed a number of cities and towns, burning houses and driving out residents. (Pierre Honnorat/WFP via AP, File)
Sudan conflict brings new atrocities to Darfur as militias kill, rape, burn homes in rampages

“It is a reality a horrible act has happened. But we cannot just turn our backs on our work,” Son said. He said the investment in his fund came from the Saudi “people.”

Khashoggi vanished after entering the consulate in Istanbul to pick up paperwork he needed to get married. His Turkish fiancee was waiting for him outside. A critic of the Saudi crown prince, Khashoggi had been living in exile in the United States.

Son said he met with the prince and other Saudi officials during a recent visit and urged a thorough investigation. He said he prince had expressed concern about the killing.

The Japanese tycoon said nothing has been decided about a planned second phase for the Vision Fund, pending the results of the investigation.

“It is too early to say and we need to approach this cautiously,” he said.

SoftBank reported July-September profit of 542.6 billion yen ($4.8 billion), up almost five-fold from the previous year, helped by better results at U.S. wireless Sprint and British IoT company ARM.

Quarterly sales rose 7 percent to 2.38 trillion yen ($21.1 billion).

SoftBank’s sprawling empire of technology investments encompasses telecommunications, financial-technology, solar energy, ride-booking services and the Pepper companion robot.

It also has stakes in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and in Uber.

Son had not commented earlier on Khashoggi’s death. He started his news conference by addressing the killing, appearing more somber than usual.

But after the first few minutes, he switched the subject to the Japan Series win by the company’s professional baseball team, the SoftBank Hawks.

“I want to express my gratitude, especially to the fans,” he said.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

On Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/yurikageyama/?hl=en