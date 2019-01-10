Friendly McDonald’s worker given car by regular customer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A friendly worker at a Hutchinson McDonald’s is riding high after one of her regular customers surprised her with a major gift.

Wichita businessman Chris Ellis says he always looked forward to being waited on by Vicki Anderson when he visited the restaurant.

On Monday, Anderson asked Ellis if he knew anyone who was selling a car. Her 1994 vehicle needed repairs that would cost more than the car was worth.

The Wichita Eagle reports Ellis’ son was trying to sell his 2009 Pontiac. So Ellis bought it and drove it to Hutchinson Wednesday.

Anderson says she had no idea why Ellis and his son asked her to come out to the parking lot.

There, they presented a shocked and tearful Anderson with the Pontiac.

