Rapid City-area families evacuate after sinkhole opens mine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Several homes in the Rapid City area were evacuated after a sinkhole collapsed and opened into an abandoned gypsum mine.

Twelve Blackhawk families were displaced last week when the 40-foot-by-50-foot sinkhole opened last Monday, breaking water and sewer lines in the neighborhood.

“It was going into a bottomless pit,” said 40-year-old resident John Trudo, who realized something was wrong when his sink faucet didn’t work.

Carvers found that the sinkhole opened into an abandoned gypsum mine at least 600 feet (182.88 meters) long, filled with holes from drilling and mining equipment, the Rapid City Journal reported Monday.

“I really never imagined that when we went back down there it would be that big,” said Adam Weaver, a member of Paha Sapa Grotto, a local caving group. He added the mine is 25 feet (7.62 meters) to 30 feet (9.14 meters) below ground.

Doug Huntrods, emergency manager for Meade County, said between 30 and 35 people were evacuated.

Meanwhile, families said they’re concerned about the financial burden evacuation costs have presented.

“We want to know what kind of compensation are we going to get for this because this is draining our pocketbooks,” said Albert Reitz, who’s been living in a hotel with his fiancée.

Reitz and Trudo said their home insurance companies will not cover expenses because their policies didn’t include underground risks by sinkholes.

Huntrods said he’s been contacting local, state and federal officials to help obtain reclamation funds for the families.

“People’s homes are at stake and we’re going to do what we can to assist them throughout this process to seek state or federal aid,” Huntrods said.