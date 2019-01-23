FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Sonia Gandhi’s daughter enters India politics ahead of vote

By ASHOK SHARMA
 
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — A scion of India’s most famous political dynasty on Wednesday formally entered politics, with the opposition Congress party assigning her a position as it prepares for national elections due before May.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the 47-year-old daughter of Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. She has in the past helped her mother and brother, party president Rahul Gandhi, campaign in their constituencies in Uttar Pradesh but had never held a party post.

She is a popular figure in Indian politics, drawing crowds wherever she goes. The party hopes to capitalize on her popularity in the coming elections where it will be challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party.

The Congress party in a statement on Wednesday announced she will hold the title of All India Congress Committee general secretary, looking after the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh state.

Other news
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams

The party is expected to face a tough election battle in the state with two powerful regional parties reaching an agreement that left the Congress party to fend for itself.

She is expected to campaign for the party elsewhere in the country, also in view of a formidable challenge from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which is considered to be a front-runner in the coming national elections.

She is married to a businessman and they have a son and a daughter.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take up the party position in the first week of February, nearly 14 months after her brother Rahul took over as the party president from their mother, Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi stepped down as the party’s longest-serving chief in 2017, leading the party for 19 years. She has been unwell in recent years and pushed her son to the fore.

Rahul Gandhi is the sixth member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to lead Congress. His father, Rajiv Gandhi, grandmother Indira Gandhi and great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru have all served as prime minister since India’s independence from British colonialists in 1947. Rahul Gandhi entered politics in 2004.

The Congress party lost to Modi’s BJP in 2014 and it suffered humiliating defeats in several state elections despite Rahul Gandhi’s active campaigning to win back support. The trend was reversed recently as the Congress party won three state elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states, raising the party’ hopes for a good showing in the upcoming national vote.