Kansas firefighter, another man die in 2-car collision

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Coffeyville firefighter and another man died when two pickup trucks collided.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Sunday afternoon on Route 166 west of Coffeyville.

The patrol says a pickup heading east went left of center and hit and oncoming truck.

Both drivers, 44-year-old Derek Messner, of Coffeyville, and 57-year-old Garry Bush Jr, of Caney, died at the scene. Messner was a lieutenant with the Coffeyville Fire Department.

A 55-year-old woman who was a passenger in Bush’s truck was hospitalized in Joplin with serious injuries.