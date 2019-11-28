U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Las Vegas woman killed in Thanksgiving morning DUI crash

 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a woman is dead but her 12-year-old daughter survived after a suspected drunk driver hit their car Thanksgiving morning.

Authorities say the collision happened around 8:35 a.m. at the intersection of Durango Drive and Russell Road.

Lt. Jeff Stuart says the impaired driver ran a red light when the 35-year-old mother had a green light.

Stuart says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her daughter was able to get out of the car but family members took her to the hospital as a precaution.

The suspect driver also went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Stuart says an initial breath test showed the suspect’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

He had just left a friend’s house for home.