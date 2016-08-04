Pittsburgh gas station robbery suspect had register in car

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh police say a man who robbed a gas station was found less than 15 minutes later with the cash register he stole still in his vehicle.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cayan Lee Thaxton, of McKeesport, has been jailed on robbery and other charges in the Wednesday evening heist.

Police say Thaxton bought a candy bar at the Sunoco station in the city’s Lincoln Place neighborhood, then returned minutes later with a large knife. Police say he ripped the cash register off the counter and left. The robbery was reported at 6:42 p.m.

A detective saw a vehicle that matched one used by Thaxton and stopped it after a short pursuit.

Police say they found the register and knife inside and had Thaxton in custody at 6:56 p.m. Thaxton doesn’t have an attorney.