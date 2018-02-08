FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Alabama teen shot in bed: “I was strong”

By CAROL ROBINSON
 
Share

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A 16-year-old Birmingham girl shot while she was asleep in her bed said she is thankful to have survived the gunfire that bore through her bedroom wall.

Jessica Joseph, a junior at Carver High School, was shot in the face when a hail of bullets erupted outside her home Wednesday morning. She and two of her younger cousins were in their beds when someone fired the shots.

Of the dozen or more shots fired, at least one went through the exterior wall and through her mirror before striking her.

“I heard the gunshots go off and, after the first gunshot, I got up to get on the floor, but the gunshot hit me,” Jessica said. “I was shocked.”

Other news
Brazil's Ary Borges celebrates her hat trick goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Hat trick hero Ary Borges prepares for next big test against France
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cubs’ Happ hits Cardinals catcher Contreras in head with follow-through, then gets hit by pitch
Errol Spence Jr., left, and Terence Crawford pose during a news conference Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in an undisputed welterweight championship boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Spence-Crawford could become a welterweight classic when they meet Saturday

She said she didn’t feel anything at first, but then raised her hand to her cheek, and her fingers came away bloody.

“Blood was everywhere,’ she said. “I sat there for a minute to see if it was real or not.”

She started to cry, and it was only then that the cousins in the room with her awoke. Her grandparents, her aunt and other children also were in the home but were uninjured. “They didn’t get up until I started screaming,” Jessica said.

She ran to the other side of the house in search of help.

“I ran in there and they were just in shock,” she said. “They didn’t know what to do except call the police.”

The teen said she soon realized it would be OK. “I was still able to feel and walk and stuff,” she said. “I knew God was with me. He was by my side.”

Jessica was taken to Children’s of Alabama where doctors stitched up one of her wounds. “I still have one open bullet wound but it wasn’t deep,” she said.

She was at the hospital from about 2 a.m. until 8 a.m. She plans to return to school on Monday.

Police have not identified any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

Jessica said if she had the chance to say something to the shooter, or shooters, she would tell them this: “What if it was you or your siblings? You hurt my family and me as well,” she said. “You shouldn’t play like that.”

The wound on her face, she said, is not a scar but rather her “muscle.”

“It’s where I was strong,” she said. “It’s the part where I was strong.”