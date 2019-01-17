FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Autopsy: St. Louis ballet dancer found in lake drowned

 
Share

FLORIDA, Mo. (AP) — An autopsy has found that a St. Louis ballet dancer whose body was found in a rural northeast Missouri lake drowned.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it obtained 23-year-old Raffaella Maria Stroik’s autopsy report this month through an open records request. The Monroe County Coroner’s Office determined that Stroik died by drowning. But Coroner Jim Reinhard said the manner of death was still unclear. He said there was no suicide note or injuries that clearly indicated a fall.

An investigation began in November after Stroik’s car was found parked for a second straight day near a boat ramp at Mark Twain State Park, about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis. More than 100 people helped search for her before a pilot spotted her while flying over the lake.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com