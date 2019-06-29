FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Arkansas city pays $30K to avoid lawsuit from arrest

 
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The city of North Little Rock has paid $30,000 to a man who was injured by one of its officers during an arrest last summer.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports North Little Rock’s police department has also asked that drug and theft charges be dropped against 44-year-old Kristopher Ryan Lamar in return for an agreement that he not sue the city.

Officer Jon Crowder was arrested Thursday on a battery charge after prosecutors determined his actions during the Aug. 27 arrest were criminal.

Authorities say Crowder fractured bones in Lamar’s elbows during the arrest.

The settlement was not filed with any court or agency.

The newspaper reports it obtained on Friday a copy of the agreement, which had been signed in November, through an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request.

