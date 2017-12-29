Former children’s doctor sentenced for sex offenses

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A former doctor at an Ohio children’s hospital has been sentenced to 10 months behind bars stemming from allegations he groped two teenage female patients.

Arun Aggarwal, formerly a doctor at Dayton Children’s Hospital, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition. The Dayton Daily News reports his plea agreement stipulates he will voluntarily return to his native country of India after serving his 10-month sentence.

Aggarwal’s attorney expressed remorse on his client’s behalf.

Officials say Aggarwal inappropriately touched two of his patients during medical examinations between 2013 and 2015.

Prosecutors say hospital officials will not be charged with failing to report a crime.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com