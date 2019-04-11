Boy, 6, hit and killed while riding bike in Breckenridge

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy died after he was hit by a pickup while riding his bicycle in Breckenridge.

The Summit Daily reports the boy, whose name has not been released, was hit at a mobile home park Tuesday evening and was pronounced dead at a hospital in Frisco.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis says the driver of the truck, a 19-year-old man from Breckenridge, was turning into the mobile home park when he hit the boy. Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, and the driver hasn’t been charged or issued a citation.

No other information was released.

