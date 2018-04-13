FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

City worker finds body wrapped in plastic tarp near river

 
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A city worker picking up litter stumbled upon a body carefully wrapped in a green tarp in a Philadelphia park along the banks of the Schuylkill (SKOO'-kul) River

The worker made the discovery just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. He told WCAU-TV he called police after noticing a foul smell coming from the tarp.

The body was so badly decomposed that police couldn’t immediately determine the gender or age.

Lt. John Walker says the body was wrapped in a blanket, then plastic and then dumped in the area. He calls the scene “horrifying.”

Walter says the water department was doing work in the area until about two weeks ago so it’s likely the body was dumped since then.

The medical examiner will use dental records to identify the person, and police are looking into all outstanding missing persons cases.