Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mount Pleasant homeowners win faulty construction lawsuit

 
Share

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A Mount Pleasant townhome community has won a $7 million verdict against an Atlanta builder for what the townhome owners said was inferior work.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported (http://bit.ly/2kn8alT) a jury returned the verdict for the Waverly at Hamlin Plantation Townhome Association for faulty construction.

The homeowners sued John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods of the Carolinas in 2013 over claims of rotting front porches, building code violations and defects in roofing, siding and window installation.

Keith McCarty said his clients are happy with the verdict. Homeowners association president Stephen Denby said the award will allow members to repair their homes.

Defense attorney Teddy Manos says the builder is considering an appeal. Manos would not comment further about the verdict.

The homes were built between 2005 and 2009.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com