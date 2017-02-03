Mount Pleasant homeowners win faulty construction lawsuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A Mount Pleasant townhome community has won a $7 million verdict against an Atlanta builder for what the townhome owners said was inferior work.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported (http://bit.ly/2kn8alT) a jury returned the verdict for the Waverly at Hamlin Plantation Townhome Association for faulty construction.

The homeowners sued John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods of the Carolinas in 2013 over claims of rotting front porches, building code violations and defects in roofing, siding and window installation.

Keith McCarty said his clients are happy with the verdict. Homeowners association president Stephen Denby said the award will allow members to repair their homes.

Defense attorney Teddy Manos says the builder is considering an appeal. Manos would not comment further about the verdict.

The homes were built between 2005 and 2009.

