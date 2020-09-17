Georgia job market recovery slows; jobless rate dips to 7.6%

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Georgia job market recovery slows; jobless rate dips to 7.6%

By JEFF AMY
 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — New unemployment figures show Georgia’s recovery from the economic shock of the pandemic is slowing.

August saw the fewest number of new jobs added since the state’s labor market began bouncing back in May, with a large number of people dropping out the labor force. The slowing comes even as the state’s job market remains well short of where it was before COVID-19 caused many businesses to temporarily or permanently lay off workers.

The state’s unemployment rate fell in August fell to 5.6%. That’s down from 7.6% in July, but well above the 3.3% of August 2019. The number of unemployed Georgians fell by more than 100,000 to about 273,000. But the decrease in the number of jobless people and the jobless rate mainly stemmed from the labor force falling by nearly 90,000 people. Only an additional 20,000 people reported finding jobs.

The nationwide unemployment rate in August was 8.4%

Other news
In this handout photo distributed by Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin, he is pictured with his daughter and wife, who he believes died of dehydration in a desert area near the border between Libyan and Tunisia. Nyimbilo had collapsed on the treacherous desert journey and encouraged his wife and daughter to keep going. He survived but says Matyla Dosso and six-year-old Marie likely did not. (Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin via AP)
‘God willing, we will meet again in Libya.’ A migrant family’s tale shows chaos at Tunisian border
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Musgrove sharp and Tatis homers to lead the Padres to a 7-1 win over the Rangers
Beachgoers wade in the ocean at Crandon Park, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Humans naturally look to water for a chance to refresh, but when water temperatures get too high, some of the appeal is lost. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much

A separate survey of employer payrolls — the top indicator for economists — also showed hiring was slowing. Businesses reported employing 4.43 million people in August, up about 22,000 from June. But that’s still well below the 4.63 million Georgians on payrolls in July 2019, and August saw the smallest payroll increase since figures began trending back up in May.

Another measure of weakness in the state’s labor market is the 565,000 people benefiting from a special $300-a-week payment to the unemployed. President Donald Trump announced the emergency federal payments last month after an additional $600 a week that was paid on top of other jobless benefits expired Aug. 1. Georgia has paid the first three weeks of what will be a total of six weeks, with the second three weeks supposed to go out in coming days. Georgia recipients got a total of $463.3 million in payments, with around 90% of recipients claiming all three weeks, meaning they had not returned to pre-layoff levels of pay by the third week of August.

About 42,000 Georgians filed for unemployment benefits last week, down about 8,000 from the week before. New claims have fallen steadily since peaking in early April. However, more than 500,000 people are still collecting regular state unemployment checks.

Georgia also has more than 250,000 people collecting special federal unemployment assistance available to people who are self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, or employees of churches and nonprofits.

Georgia collects unemployment taxes from businesses to fund its state benefits, but that piggy bank, which stood above $2.5 billion in March, has run dry. A U.S. Treasury Department website shows Georgia has borrowed $164 million from the Treasury, one of 15 states that have so far borrowed more than $30 billion.