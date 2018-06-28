FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Baker signs ‘grand bargain’ bill to avert ballot initiatives

 
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has signed a bill that would gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour and require paid family and medical leave for all workers.

The so-called “grand bargain” also mandates an annual summer sales tax holiday.

The compromise was designed to keep several ballot questions away from voters in November, including a proposal to cut the state sales tax.

In a statement, Baker said he was thankful that all parties came together on “a better set of policies than what the ballot questions represented.”

The paid leave provisions would be financed by a new payroll tax on employers.

Workers would be allowed to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for a family member and 20 weeks for their own medical needs.