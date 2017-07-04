Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Bevin to skip Fancy Farm, Beshear will speak

By ADAM BEAM
 
Share

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A public clash between Kentucky’s two most powerful politicians will have to wait another year.

A spokesman for Gov. Matt Bevin says the Republican chief executive will skip the annual “political speaking” at the Fancy Farm picnic, a Kentucky tradition that forces politicians to trade insults on statewide television all while enduring raucous heckling from hundreds of barbecue-stuffed partisans.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear has already confirmed he will attend, meaning his comments in his bitter feud with Bevin could go unanswered at Kentucky’s premier political event. It’s a reverse from last year, when Bevin spoke but Beshear skipped the event to attend his children’s play.

Bevin spokesman Woody Maglinger said the governor had a “previously scheduled commitment” on the first Saturday in August, which has been the date for the Fancy Farm picnic for decades. He did not elaborate.

Other news
FILE - A Citibank office is seen in New York on Jan. 13, 2021. Some of the companies that formed what is now Citigroup likely benefitted financially from slavery in the 1800s, the financial giant acknowledged Thursday, July 27, 2023, an admission that comes at a time when numerous institutions are re-examining their historic roots and the roles they played in slavery in the U.S. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Citigroup says some predecessor companies likely saw indirect financial benefits from slavery
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones rides a scooter to NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Running back Aaron Jones getting more vocal as he helps lead young Packers offense
Part of the extension arm from a hi-rise construction crane lies crashed against a cement truck, Thursday July 27, 2023, in New York. The crane caught fire yesterday, losing the long arm which smashed into a nearby building as it plummeted to the street. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
New York City crane collapse linked to company and operator with history of safety violations

Beshear and Bevin have been at odds since the moment they took office. Beshear has sued Bevin four times, and took the governor all the way to the Supreme Court twice over his use of executive orders. Beshear won one of those cases, while the other one is still pending.

Bevin has called Beshear’s office an “embarrassment” and publicly ridiculed him for being sued by one of his former attorneys for gender discrimination and for having his second-in-command arrested and sent to prison on federal bribery charges. In his 2016 Fancy Farm speech, Bevin criticized Democrats for skipping the event.

“If you can’t run with the big dogs, stay on the porch,” he said.

Terry Sebastian, a spokesman for Beshear, said the attorney general is “looking forward to attending the events and talking with folks about his efforts to keep children, families and seniors safe.”

The Fancy Farm picnic dates back to 1880 and is officially a fundraiser for the St. Jerome’s Parish. Mark Wilson, who organizes the political speaking event, said it’s not unusual for governors to skip the picnic occasionally. After a string of high-profile statewide elections, Kentucky has none on the ballot this year.

This year’s emcee is Bobby Richardson, former Democratic speaker of the state House of Representatives. Now a lawyer in Glasgow, Richardson left the legislature in 1990 and says he hasn’t been to Fancy Farm since 1991. He says it’s been so long, he doesn’t remember how the famously unruly crowd reacted to his speech.

“I’m sure they thought I was funny,” he said. “I thought they had all forgotten me, so it’s good to be back.”

The emcee does not traditionally give a speech, but that tradition has been broken the past two years by Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones, a Democrat, and Republican political consultant Scott Jennings. Both men chose to begin the picnic with their own roast-like speeches, taking aim at politicians for both parties but saving their best lines for the opposing side.

Richardson says he plans to prick the egos of those on the stage, but with some restraint.

“I won’t be easy with them, but it won’t be mean,” he said.