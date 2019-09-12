FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
California man wanted in killing linked to 2 more deaths

 
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A fugitive wanted in connection with a woman’s slaying has been linked to the killings of two other people in Southern California, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday that the suspect, Phillip Williamson, knew all three victims but didn’t reveal their exact relationships.

Williamson, 37, is at large and should be considered dangerous, the department said. He is wanted in the killing of Brandi Jones, 35, whose body was found in her car in a dirt field near Apple Valley on Aug. 30.

Investigators now believe Williamson also killed Jason Culberson, 43, and Melissa Graetz, 37, the San Bernardino Sun reported. Deputies conducting a welfare check on Sept. 3 found the couple dead inside a home in Hesperia.

Williamson also is suspected in an Aug. 30 robbery at an Apple Valley home and an arson at the same home Sept. 9, officials said.

He has past convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a controlled substance while armed and driving under the influence, court records show.

He has failed to appear in court to answer to a charge that he violated a criminal protective order. In 2017, Williamson pleaded no contest to felony assault.