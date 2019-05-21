FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

$9B South Carolina budget passes; state workers get raise

By JEFFREY COLLINS
 
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Teachers and almost all state workers are getting a raise in South Carolina’s $9 billion budget approved by both the House and Senate on Tuesday.

The budget sets aside $160 million for raises for teachers, who will all get at least a 4% bump in pay. It also has a 2% raise for all state employees as well as a $500 bonus for state workers who make less than $50,000.

The spending plan also gives a $50 rebate on each income tax return, paid for with the $61 million state income tax windfall from South Carolina’s $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot winner along with about $6 million in additional money. It will cost about $700,000 to mail those checks.

The budget gives $25 million in relief for farmers who lost crops and suffered other damage in flooding from last fall’s Hurricane Florence and $40 million to buy new voting machines.

Other news
England's Keira Walsh center sits on the pitch after an injury during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Walsh’s injury against Denmark could further deplete England’s Women’s World Cup roster
Jessica Nunez, the mother of a girl who went missing days before her 15th birthday in 2019, listens as Glendale police Sgt. Patrick Beaumler speaks during a press conference on the first anniversary of her daughter's disappearance on Sept. 15, 2020, at Glendale Regional Public Safety Training Center in Glendale, Ariz. Authorities announced Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that Nunez's daughter walked into a small-town police station in Montana this week. (The Arizona Republic via AP)
Arizona mom never stopped looking for her missing daughter. She showed up 4 years later in Montana
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan

The spending plan now heads to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk. The governor has a line item veto, but legislative leaders expect him to reject only a few items so inconsequential they won’t have to return to Columbia until next year’s session starts.

“Barring an emergency, I don’t think we will be back until January,” House Speaker Jay Lucas said just before adjourning the House.

The budget also has several items not directly linked to spending. Members of a conference committee agreed to a one year suspension of granting any permits that would allow laying pipes or building tanks onshore that could be used for offshore drilling.

The committee also agreed to give Denmark Technical College one more year to figure out how to turn around a steep decline in enrollment. Other lawmakers had wanted to bump the state’s only historically black technical college to trade school status.

“We told them, very clearly, they have one year,” said Sen. Darrell Jackson, a Democrat from Hopkins.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman praised new House budget leader Murrell Smith, who was named chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee at the start of this session.

“What a great day. What a different process it was,” said Leatherman, a Republican from Florence.

And Smith praised McMaster’s staff for working with lawmakers who wanted to include them in the process. The previous two South Carolina governors often found themselves at odds with the legislature in spending, sometimes intentionally.

“That was a refreshing approach,” said Smith, a Republican from Sumter.

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP