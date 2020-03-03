U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Ex-Michigan football players join list with sex abuse claims

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — An attorney announced Tuesday that his firm represents more than a 40 people, including two former football players and an ex-hockey player, in the University of Michigan sexual abuse case.

Parker Stinar told The Associated Press that one of his new clients helped the Wolverines win the 1997 national championship in football and one went on to play in the NHL.

The university’s president has apologized to “anyone who was harmed” by Dr. Robert E. Anderson, set up a hotline for others who have information to come forward and offered counseling services to those affected.

Denver-based Wahlberg, Woodruff, Nimmo & Sloane plans to host a news conference Wednesday night, following a second meeting with the school’s vice president and general counsel Timothy Lynch.

The law firm also has a meeting scheduled Wednesday with the independent investigators the university has hired, Stinar said.

University of Michigan officials have acknowledged some university employees were aware of accusations against the doctor prior to the whistleblower’s 2018 complaint that led to a police investigation.

The school announced last week it had received more than 100 “unique complaints” about Anderson.

