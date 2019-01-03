FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

El Salvador murder rate falls, though still among deadliest

 
Share

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Homicides in El Salvador have fallen for a third straight year, but the gang-plagued Central American nation remains among the world’s deadliest.

Police Commissioner Howard Cotto told journalists Wednesday that the murder rate was 50.3 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018. That’s down from 60.8 the previous year and less than half the 103 recorded in 2015, a nadir for violence in the country.

Criminologist Ricardo Sosa called three straight years of drops “an important achievement” especially compared to the “scandalous” 2015. But he added that more must be done to improve security.

Many Salvadorans who try to migrate to the U.S. cite violence as their motivation.

For comparison, the city of Baltimore recorded a murder rate of 56 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2017. Mexico’s was around 25 that same year.