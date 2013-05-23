Boston church official faces racketeering charges

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021. U.S. Facebook users have one more month to apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta agreed to pay late last year. Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Facebook settlement: countdown to apply
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold

Boston church official faces racketeering charges

By BRIDGET MURPHY
 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston church official who claimed in an autobiography he was a leg-breaker for reputed gangster James “Whitey” Bulger faces accusations that he looted the church’s assets for personal financial gain.

Federal agents arrested Edward MacKenzie Jr. on Wednesday after a grand jury indicted him on charges including racketeering, extortion, and wire fraud, and well as conspiracy charges involving racketeering, money laundering and mail fraud.

MacKenzie, 54, of Weymouth was the director of operations at the Boston Society of the New Jerusalem Church, whose members are Swedenborgian, a Bible-based denomination.

Federal authorities said MacKenzie started the salaried position in 2003 and “began to systematically loot the church of its considerable financial assets through a combination of fraud, deceit, extortion, theft and bribery.”

Other news
Australia's captain Pat Cummins trains ahead of the first day of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australia has won the toss and will bowl first in the final Ashes test against England
China's Zhang Linyan, left, vies for the ball with Denmark's Pernille Harder during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Denmark, lacking Women’s World Cup experience, carries confidence into England match
FILE - Olga Kharlan of Ukraine reacts after defeating Cyrielle Rioux of France during the women's FIE fencing sabre grand prix competition in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 29, 2023. Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes." That would be a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics

The indictment also alleged he threatened people who worked at the church, including by giving them signed copies of his 2003 autobiography in which he admitted to crimes that included burglary, robbery, armed assault and drug trafficking.

The voice mailbox at a Weymouth phone listing for MacKenzie was full and would not accept messages. His attorney didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday evening.

Nick Carter, an attorney for the church, said New Jerusalem put MacKenzie on administrative leave three weeks ago before firing him Wednesday.

“The church continues to cooperate fully with law enforcement and remains dedicated to its religious and charitable activities,” Carter said, declining to answer other questions.

MacKenzie’s arrest wasn’t the first sign of friction involving him and the church.

In 2004, the national Swedenborgian church sued MacKenzie and another church official in federal court, alleging they tried to seize control of the Boston church’s assets by taking advantage of its mentally-disabled minister. The suit apparently was dismissed that same year.

But the state Attorney General’s Office reached an agreement with the Beacon Hill church after disgruntled members complained that new leaders, including MacKenzie, pushed out old members and stacked church boards with cronies to try to cash in on church assets.

Among the agreement’s terms were that the church would hire an independent chief financial officer and that the church would let the attorney general review any expense or sale of church property worth more than $10,000.

Later in 2004, MacKenzie pleaded guilty in state court to swindling a 73-year-old woman out of her life savings, saying he didn’t want to “roll the dice” with a jury. The woman had met MacKenzie while recovering from a stroke, and had hired him to look for her son who disappeared in the Cayman Islands, even though authorities had told her that her son committed suicide.

Phyllis Karas, the Boston University adjunct professor who helped MacKenzie write the book “Street Soldier: My Life as an Enforcer for Whitey Bulger and the Boston Irish Mob,” said Wednesday that she hasn’t had contact with him in years but was saddened to hear of his arrest.

“I thought that being with the church was such a good thing for him,” she said.

While Karas said MacKenzie stands innocent until proven guilty, she added: “I was fooled into thinking his relationship with the church had changed him into something better ... He seemed to be doing all the right things.”