Bodies of mother, son found in Louisiana river

BENTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say they have found the bodies of a 53-year-old woman and her 31-year-old son who apparently jumped from a bridge into the Red River two weeks ago.

A statement from Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington says the bodies found Thursday were identified through fingerprints as Jennifer and Coty Wilson of Benton.

Jennifer Wilson’s car was found March 15 on a bridge over the river. A note from her was in the vehicle, and one from Coty Wilson was found elsewhere. Deputies searched the river by boat for 14 days, and found the bodies together near Benton.

Whittington says Jennifer Wilson’s husband, 54-year-old Gary Wilson, was arrested in February in connection with vandalism and arson at deer camps in the Plain Dealing and Benton areas. His bond is $825,000.