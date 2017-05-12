Man shot at Springfield gas station pronounced dead

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A man shot at a Massachusetts gas station this week has died of his injuries.

Police responded to the Mobil station on Main Street in Springfield at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday where they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m.

He was identified Friday as 36-year-old Ivery Lee Downie of Springfield.

A witness told police the shooter ran from the scene on foot, but there have been no arrests announced.

The death was the city’s fourth homicide of the year.