Waltham police chief resigns following conviction

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Waltham’s police chief has resigned after being found guilty of assaulting his wife at their Maynard home.

Thomas LaCroix resigned Wednesday after he was sentenced to 18 months of probation. He had been on unpaid leave since his conviction June 26. He was acquitted of several more serious charges.

He had been on paid leave since he was charged with assaulting his wife twice in June 2012.

Even though his wife denied she was assaulted at trial, a neighbor testified that she witnessed the assaults and a co-worker said she saw bruises on the victim.

LaCroix’s lawyer called the sentence “reasonable and fair” and says he plans to appeal.