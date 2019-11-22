U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he'll serve full term despite health questions
The Latest: Sandusky resentenced to same prison term

 
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the resentencing of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has been given the same penalty at his resentencing as before: 30 to 60 years in prison.

Centre County Judge Maureen Skerda sentenced the 75-year-old Sandusky on Friday at the courthouse in Bellefonte (BEL’-fahnt).

Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years.

An appeals court said laws mandating sentence minimums in place at the time of his October 2012 sentencing had since changed.

Sandusky again asserted his innocence Friday. He choked up twice in brief remarks to the judge and told his supporters he loves them.

___

12 p.m.

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has arrived at a Pennsylvania courthouse to be resentenced.

The 75-year-old Sandusky smiled as he was escorted into Centre County Court on Friday in Bellefonte (BELL’-font) with his hands handcuffed in front of him and carrying papers.

When a reporter asked him whether he maintains his innocence, he responded with, “absolutely.”

Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years.

An appeals court said mandatory minimum sentences had been improperly applied against him.

Court filings in recent weeks indicate that there may be arguments about Sandusky’s designation as a sexually violent predator.

___

6:20 a.m.

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is expected in a Pennsylvania courtroom to be resentenced after an appeals court said mandatory minimum sentences had been improperly applied against him.

The 75-year-old Sandusky will be resentenced Friday by Judge Maureen Skerda at the county courthouse in Bellefonte.

State Superior Court in February rejected many of Sandusky’s arguments but determined the sentencing was flawed.

Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years. It’s unclear whether Skerda will issue a significantly different sentence.

Court filings in recent week indicate that there may also be argument about Sandusky’s designation as a sexually violent predator.