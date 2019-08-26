Girl hospitalized after falling 75 feet in Oak Creek Canyon

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — Sedona firefighters had to a rescue an 8-year-old girl after she fell 75 feet (23 meters) in Oak Creek Canyon.

The Sedona Fire Department posted on social media that the incident happened on Sunday around 12:30 p.m.

Officials say the girl had been walking along the roadway outside of the guardrail when she fell.

Emergency responders were able to get to her and treat her injuries before she was lifted back to street level using rope.

She was put on an ambulance but later flown out of Slide Rock State Park to Flagstaff Medical Center.

Her current condition was not immediately available Monday.

The rescue operation temporarily closed Highway 89A.