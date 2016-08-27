Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Cassiopeia: Classic lines grace Ketchikan harbor

By NICK BOWMAN and Ketchikan Daily News
 
Share

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — The Cassiopeia is a boat grand enough for a cowboy hat.

The 72-foot, custom-built Davidson sailboat has been an eye-catcher in Casey Moran Harbor this summer. It’s owned by Ketchikan urologist Gary Schoenrock and his wife, Carolyn.

Talking to the Ketchikan Daily News (http://bit.ly/2bJvYvK ) aboard the Cassiopeia on a Friday in August, Schoenrock said he’s the second owner of the vessel, which even at low tide has a mast that competes with Knob Hill above the tunnel for the Ketchikan skyline.

Inside, the 23-year-old composite sailboat — made with a combination of epoxy, Kevlar and foam — is surprisingly roomy for a vessel designed with the America’s Cup in mind.

Other news
FILE- A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., on, Dec. 27, 2021. On Friday, June 3, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming that a new study from researchers at the National Institutes of Health and Moderna shows COVID-19 mRNA vaccines “hurt long-term immunity to Covid after infection." (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
No, COVID vaccines don’t contain nanotechnology that can be programmed via 5G wireless networks
FILE - Oscar-winning writers, from left, Richard Brooks, Bo Goldman, and Gore Vidal join members of the Writers Guild of America during a massive picket outside the 20-Century Fox studios in Los Angeles on June 25, 1981. Goldman, who penned the Oscar-winning scripts to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Melvin and Howard” and whose textured, empathy-rich screenplays made him one of Hollywood’s finest writers, has died. He was 90. Goldman died Tuesday in Helendale, Calif., his son-in-law, the director Todd Field, said. (AP Photo/ Wally Fong, File)
Bo Goldman, Oscar-winning screenwriter of ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, dies at 90
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2021 file photo shows a Ford company logo on a sign at a Ford dealership in southeast Denver. Ford Motor is reporting earnings on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Ford 2Q profit surges on strong revenue, earnings per share top estimates

It’s because the Seattle banker who commissioned the vessel from New Zealand builder Davidson Yachts, and who eventually sold it to Schoenrock, had a son.

That son liked cowboy hats, and he wanted to wear his hat inside the Cassiopeia.

“That’s why the ceilings are so high, but if you look from the outside, the lines ... are good,” Schoenrock. “It doesn’t look like it’s too bulky.”

Though the boat has a “generous” amount of room for a 72-foot sailboat, he said, it still can get along at more than 20 knots.

It also can survive 40-foot drops.

“It’s extremely tough, although the outer skins can be fragile,” Schoenrock said. “But the boat itself, we’ve been in hurricanes and fallen off of 40-foot waves and nothing happens to it.”

Years ago, the Cassiopeia caught a Japanese typhoon while Schoenrock was sailing from Kauai, Hawaii, to Homer.

“We had like 55-knot winds and 40-foot waves for about five days,” he said.

The fall from crest to nadir was “like you’re falling out of a window four stories,” he said. “The whole boat just shudders and you think it’s going to break in half. That was an experience I don’t want to repeat.”

The mostly retired doctor has fond memories of sailing on clear nights.

“The stars and the moon — and you have running lights on usually, so as you’re going through waves there’s green and red coming back on each side,” he said. “To me, it’s almost psychedelic.”

The Cassiopeia has a draft of just more than 13 feet. While a close fit to older America’s Cup boats, its interior is designed for comfort.

The vessel was built in Christchurch, New Zealand, and is equipped a 135 horsepower single engine and a carbon fiber mast rising almost 100 feet.

“Out in the ocean with good wind we could do 18 knots for days on end,” Schoenrock said.

The Ketchikan doctor has worked in a few areas in the United States and owned a practice in Soldotna, but now works one week a month for the Ketchikan Medical Center.

___

Information from: Ketchikan (Alaska) Daily News, http://www.ketchikandailynews.com