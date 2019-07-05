FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
Women's World Cup: England beats Denmark
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
Russia-Ukraine war

Bicyclist’s hit-and-run death 6 years ago remains unsolved

 
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — It’s been six years since 29-year-old Kelly Ann Boyce was struck and killed while riding her bicycle in northern Michigan’s Traverse City.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports Friday that police still have no suspects or leads in Boyce’s hit-and-run death. Evidence remains scant.

Boyce was hit about 2 a.m. on July 5, 2013, near where she worked. Her body was dragged 1½ blocks. A witness heard her screams and described the vehicle that struck Boyce as a dark SUV or pickup. Boyce later died at a hospital.

Traverse City police Capt. Jim Bussell said the department “would very much like to solve this case,” but “there wasn’t a lot to go on from the beginning.”

Bussell said the police department continues to occasionally get tips and still looks at evidence.

