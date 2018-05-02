FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Two men charged with murder in suburban Chicago slayings

 
ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — Two Chicago men have been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of two men who were gunned down in the parking lot of a suburban apartment complex.

Police say information provided by witnesses to Sunday’s shooting in Elgin led to the arrests of 22-year-old Travaris Stevenson and 32-year-old Lee Spain.

Twenty-six-year-old Mark McDaniel and 29-year-old Raymond Dyson were in the parking lot of the Garden Quarter Apartments where they both lived when they were fatally shot. Police have not said what led to the shooting. Both of the suspects were also charged with unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court in Kane County on Wednesday.