Man charged with running over Springfield police officer

 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man who allegedly ran over a Springfield police officer before he was shot by another officer told police at the scene “You guys knew you had this coming,” according to court documents.

Jon Routh, 28, who was homeless, was charged Wednesday with assaulting a special victim and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors alleged Routh ran over Officer Mark Priebe on Tuesday in the parking lot of the Springfield police department. Priebe had come out of the headquarters after Routh urinated on the office’s front door, according to court records.

When Priebe tried to flag down Routh to talk to him, Routh accelerated his SUV toward the officer and ran him over, prosecutors said.

Another officer shot Routh after he refused to get out of the vehicle.

Priebe sustained rib fractures and a spinal cord injury, police said Wednesday. He had surgery late Tuesday evening to stabilize his spine.

Routh was treated for his gunshot wound and then taken to Greene County Jail. He does not yet have an attorney.

Routh reportedly told police he was being harassed by people sent by law enforcement. He said he didn’t intend to hurt anyone and blacked out when Priebe came out of the station, The Springfield News-Leader reported.