FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Grand Haven to seek emergency declaration due to flooding

 
Share

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Officials in a western Michigan city are expected to request a state emergency due to flooding on an island.

The Grand Haven Tribune reports that rising water levels on the Great Lakes has damaged local infrastructure on Harbor Island.

City Manager Pat McGinnis said an emergency declaration would make Grand Haven eligible for federal funding that would help manage long-term repairs that are expected to be costly.

Such a designation requires approval from the county, state and federal governments.

Grand Haven is along Lake Michigan, northwest of Grand Rapids. Harbor Island is in the Grand River. City crews this week began installing sandbags along a roadway where the river has overtaken a parking lot and the road. Keeping water off the roadway will allow crews to patch a car-size pothole.

___

Information from: Grand Haven Tribune, http://www.grandhaventribune.com