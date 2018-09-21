Man convicted in 2013 New Orleans shooting death

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man has been convicted in a 2013 shooting death in New Orleans after a jury deliberated 15 minutes.

Thirty-six Nytilex Jones was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Samuel Kelly.

Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reported that Jones’ attorney, Danny Engelberg said Jones shot Kelly in self-defense. Engelberg described Kelly as a “neighborhood bully.”

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Guillory said Jones shot Kelly after “some sort of exchange.” Guillory said Kelly was “minding his own business” when Jones approached.

Engelberg Jones was arrested five days after the shooting, calling officers when he learned they were looking for him.

Jones faces a mandatory life sentence at an Oct. 10 hearing.

