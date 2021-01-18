U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Missing woman found dead in surf on Oregon coast

 
WALDPORT, Ore. (AP) — A Waldport, Oregon woman reported missing after she took her dogs for a walk was later found dead in the surf at the mouth of the Alsea River.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported that Toni Goessman, 60, was reported missing by her husband about 5:17 p.m. Friday when one of the two dogs she had been walking returned to their home alone and soaking wet, according to the Oregonian/OregonLive.

Her husband told authorities Goessman frequently walked the dogs on the beach. He drove out to look for her but due to his limited mobility wasn’t able to search on foot.

Authorities said the sheriff’s office conducted a preliminary search then activated a wider search involving Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard. Officials said Goessman’s body was found about 10:32 p.m. in the surf.

Her other dog, a brown Boxer named Tango, has not been found.

Officials said the death did not appear suspicious. Authorities have not released a cause of death, and officials did not respond to requests for more information.

This month, the Oregon Coast has experienced massive “king tides” that can cause dangerous conditions for beachgoers, though authorities have not said if they were a factor. On Jan. 11, 2020, two Portland children died after being swept out to sea during a king tide at the coast.