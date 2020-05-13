Ohio high court: Law on school ‘takeovers’ is constitutional

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Ohio high court: Law on school ‘takeovers’ is constitutional

By KANTELE FRANKO
 
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a law that changed how the state intervenes in repeatedly poor-performing school districts, ruling Wednesday that it’s constitutional because it doesn’t usurp local school boards’ authority and met requirements for legislative consideration when the changes were pushed through in one day in 2015.

The law shifted operational control of such districts from locally elected boards to unelected CEOs hired by state-appointed academic distress commissions, starting with Youngstown.

The Youngstown school board and school employees’ unions argued that the law on so-called state “takeovers” unconstitutionally stripped school boards’ power. But the court said the relevant constitutional provision about how school boards are set up doesn’t require that those boards get any specific power.

The school board and unions also contended the Republican-led Legislature violated a procedural “Three Reading Rule” and skirted more thorough debate about significant changes made to the measure, House Bill 70, shortly before it was passed.

Other news
A man steps over a fallen tree in the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri in Jinjiang city in southeastern China's Fujian province Friday, July 28, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri has made landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Chinatopix via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri is downgraded to tropical storm status as it leaves southern China
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) celebrates after sinking a 3-point basket in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally records 1st triple-double in the Wings’ history; Storm ends 10-game skid
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Wisdom homers, Mancini has RBI single as Cubs beat Cardinals 3-2 for seventh straight win

The court sided with the state, finding that the rule was met because the bill wasn’t “vitally altered” after earlier legislative hearings and was always about the same thing: creating methods to improve poor-performing schools.

“It is not our role to police how the amended language came into existence,” Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor wrote in the opinion.

Two of the court’s seven justices dissented. Justice Michael Donnelly wrote that the court is discarding the three-consideration rule “in an egregious display of constitutional grade inflation.” Justice Melody Stewart warned the ruling will “encourage similar conduct in the future by whoever controls the majority in the legislature at any given time.”

Attorney Charles Oldfield, who argued the case for the unions and the school board, echoed the worry that the ruling opens the door for lawmakers to use similar strategies to pass legislation with limited opportunity for public input. He called the decision disappointing and said the appellants are considering their next options.

A statement from the state’s largest teachers union, the Ohio Education Association, said it will continue to push lawmakers to repeal the law.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which defended the law, declined to comment on the ruling.